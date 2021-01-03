Lords Hospital announces ₹100 crore expansion plan

Lords Hospital has announced a ₹100 crore expansion plan to augment capacity by an additional 200 beds while retaining the brand as an affordable healthcare destination.

Chairman KP Haridas said the inclusion of 200 additional beds would increase the insurance-empanelled hospital’s capacity at Anayara in the city. Its facilities, protocols and emergency services will provide patients with the highest medical excellences standards for improved outcome in the post-Covid future, Haridas added.

“The two-decade-old hospital will continue to focus on expansion without any tradeoff in the quality of healthcare or affordable costs. Major specialties will include gastrointestinal, liver diseases with liver transplants, orthopaedics with trauma and a well-equipped cardiology and critical care.

A pioneering centre for minimal access surgical procedures, Lords Hospital is a prime destination on the medical tourism circuit, with international patients preferring the institution, said Harish Haridas, Vice-Chairman. The funding will expand facilities offering quality healthcare services with the same commitment and integrity that has helped Lords Hospital scale heights of reputation, he added.