Maharashtra Polls: Will Shiv Sena ditch BJP to make Aditya Thackeray CM?

Even as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in all exit polls (some polls gave the party clear majority), the Shiv Sena’s role in the formation of the new government in Maharashtra is going to be vital.

During the election campaign Shiv Sena leaders insisted that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Obviously, they were referring to Aditya Thackeray, son of the party Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Aditya contested his maiden election from the Worli seat in Mumbai and Shiv Sena leaders are keen to see him as the CM.

Even as the BJP and Shiv Sena shared power in Maharashtra for the last five years, the bickering between these parties continued till the elections were announced.

The Shiv Sena found it hard to play second fiddle to the BJP, which it had treated as a younger alliance partner for the last 25 years.

Political pundits say that a lot depends on how many seats the Shiv Sena garners. If the party wins more than 100 seats, it might demand an equal share of power with the BJP along with sharing the post of CM. Shiv Sena insiders have hinted that the party was not averse to support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as well as the Congress to form the government and keep the BJP out of the power corridors.

The BJP leadership has not commented on the Shiv Sena’s campaigning to have its CM. In 2014, when it was unwilling to support the BJP, which fell short of a majority, the NCP had offered to support the BJP. The NCP’s move forced the Shiv Sena to join the BJP government.

BJP State President Chandrakant Patil, however, is confident that there is no scope for any post-poll calculations as the BJP might get the highest number of seats in the Assembly. He believes that along with the Shiv Sena, the BJP will win about 250 seats in the House of 288 members. “Devendra Fadnavis is all set to start his second term as Maharashtra Chief Minister” Patil told reporters in his hometown - Kolhapur.