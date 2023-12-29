Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while sharing the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data said that for the period April to June 2023, foreign investment of ₹36,634 crore has flowed into Maharashtra.

The State has received more FDI than Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, which ranked second, third and fourth respectively, said Fadnavis crediting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying that the State was making rapid progress under his leadership. Deputy CM added that investers still prefer Maharashtra as the best investment destination.

Fadnavis’ statement comes against the backdrop of the opposition parties alleging that the union government is diverting FDI and other investments to Gujarat and Maharashtra has been deliberately side-tracked.

Irrigation projects

Meanwhile, the State revised administration approval of ₹18,399 crore for 47 irrigation projects in Vidarbha. A total area of 2 lakh 23 thousand 474 hectares in Vidarbha will come under irrigation through these projects. The decision came in the 84th meeting of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Nagpur Regulatory Board that was held in Mumbai on Friday.

Fadnavis said that if the liability cost of an irrigation project is more than 100 per cent or ₹10 crore, a high-level committee should be constituted for these tender processes through fresh tendering. Since the highest cost of the project is incurred on the land acquisition process, the land acquisition process should be completed on time.