MAK India shows the way for generating wealth from waste

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Overflowing garbage from the bins at street corners can be nauseating, but a vast majority seem to have turned a blind eye to it. If only such sights go missing, and the Clean India mission becomes a reality….
It could be a dream come true, but Manickam Athappa Gounder, founder-Chairman, MAK India, has avowed to make it happen, albeit in a small way.
The Coimbatore-based company has developed a solution for treating multiple solid waste — a green incinerator, which works on vaporisation and incineration technologies.
“Waste management is both a challenge and opportunity. We at MAK India have strived to evolve a solution for every pollution-related issue,” says Athappa Gounder.
Studies show that an estimated 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste is generated every year, of which only around 43 million tonnes (of waste) is collected, 11.7 million tonnes treated and close to 31 million tonnes dumped in landfill sites. The study also found a corresponding increase in waste generation with increase in the buying power of the populace in a booming economy.
Raman Sivakumar, Chief Scientist, MAK India, said that the company, after three years of research developed and installed incinerators – one each in Erode district and another at Manali in Chennai (an on-going project) for treating solid waste. The third plant is to be installed in the State shortly, he added.
The plant would segregate the bio-degradable and non-degradable waste, while the bio-degradable waste is processed and converted into organic manure, the non-bio-degradable waste is processed to generate cement-like ash and granulated carbon.
The ash can be processed further and used in making of pavement blocks, while the granulated carbon has several applications. The steam can be recovered and re-used.
“This way, we ensure that zero waste is generated in treating the solid waste. The entire process is pollution-free, and the by-products can rejuvenate Mother Earth”.
While stating that such initiatives would have to be in a PPP (Public-Private-Partnership) mode without further delay, the Scientist added, “if we continue to dump the landfills, by 2100, it would become impossible for humans to live on Earth.”
The company is looking at entering into long-term agreement with civic bodies for management of solid waste. “We prefer an end-to-end contract – install, operate and maintain the plant.”
On investment, Sivakumar said “ ₹ 9.5 crore would be needed to treat 100 tonnes of solid waste, in say four acres of land”.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...