NMDC chief meets Chhattisgarh CM, discuss productivity plans

Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited called on Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, in Raipur and discussed iron ore mining company's productivity plans.

This was Deb’s first meeting with the Chief Minister after taking charge as CMD of NMDC. During the meeting, Deb gave detailed information about various NMDC projects going on in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the work being done by NMDC in Chhattisgarh. Discussions were also held about the ongoing activities in the steel plant at Nagarnar, and it was decided that further action in this regard would be taken keeping in mind the interests of Chhattisgarh and the country.

They also discussed about new mines in Chhattisgarh during the meeting. Iron Ore Deposit No. 4 was also discussed, and the Chhattisgarh government assured it's support.

During the meeting, Deb handed over a cheque of ₹10 crore to the CM, as NMDC’s contribution to the Covid Relief Fund in the state.

Sumit Deb said, ‘’We had a very positive interaction, and the CM’s guidance will help us serve Chhattisgarh, and the country in a productive way.”