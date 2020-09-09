NMDC chief meets Chhattisgarh CM, discuss productivity plans

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited called on Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, in Raipur and discussed iron ore mining company's productivity plans.
This was Deb’s first meeting with the Chief Minister after taking charge as CMD of NMDC. During the meeting, Deb gave detailed information about various NMDC projects going on in Chhattisgarh.
The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the work being done by NMDC in Chhattisgarh. Discussions were also held about the ongoing activities in the steel plant at Nagarnar, and it was decided that further action in this regard would be taken keeping in mind the interests of Chhattisgarh and the country.
They also discussed about new mines in Chhattisgarh during the meeting. Iron Ore Deposit No. 4 was also discussed, and the Chhattisgarh government assured it's support.
During the meeting, Deb handed over a cheque of ₹10 crore to the CM, as NMDC’s contribution to the Covid Relief Fund in the state.
Sumit Deb said, ‘’We had a very positive interaction, and the CM’s guidance will help us serve Chhattisgarh, and the country in a productive way.”
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Among other things, investors can avoid registering multiple bank mandates
The fund follows a defensive approach and suits slightly conservative equity investors
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...