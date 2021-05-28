Petition seeks priority shots for 12-18 year-olds

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a petition seeking inclusion of 12-18-year old children and their parents as a priority group in the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh listed the case for hearing on June 4. The petition argued that the second wave of Covid-19 has infected and adversely affected children and there are many instances of children being orphaned because of the death of both parents due to Covid-19.
“It is pertinent to note that the vaccine policy of India against Covid-19 has failed to factor in children or parents who are a vulnerable section of the society. The evidence that unvaccinated children are more likely to develop a new, more powerful Covid-19 strain is reflected in the prevalent second wave which has infected many more children than the first wave in 2020,” said the petition.
The petitioner argued that the Centre as also the State government has failed to prepare a national plan for children in adherence to the guidelines as given under the National Disaster Management Plan, 2019 formulated under the Disaster Managment Act.
