Petrol touches new high of ₹84.45 in Delhi, crosses ₹91 in Mumbai

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
(PTI) Petrol price on Wednesday touched a new high of ₹84.45 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked prices after a five-day hiatus.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹84.45 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹74.63. In Mumbai, petrol comes for ₹91.07 a litre and diesel for ₹81.34.
This is the highest ever price of petrol in Delhi, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.
Rates were hiked on two consecutive days - totalling 49 paise for petrol and 51 paise for diesel - before they hit a pause button again.
The price increase cycle resumed after international oil prices rose for the seventh day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.3 per cent at $53.88 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 79 cents at $57.37.
Both benchmarks are trading at the highest since February, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began spreading across the world, forcing lockdowns that shaved off demand.
Petrol price had scaled to an all-time high of ₹84.20 per litre on January 7.
The previous highest ever rate of ₹84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018. On that day, diesel too had scaled to an all-time high of ₹75.45 a litre.
The government had responded to that situation by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another ₹1 a litre, which they recouped later.
The highest level for petrol in Mumbai was on October 4, 2018, when it was ₹91.34.
Though petrol and diesel rates are to be revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange, government-controlled fuel retailers have been moderating rates since the pandemic broke out.
This after they adjusted a ₹13 per litre hike in excise duty on petrol and ₹15 a litre on diesel, against a decrease in the retail selling price that was warranted by crude oil prices falling to an average of $19 per barrel in April.
Excise duty totals ₹32.98 per litre in petrol and ₹31.83 in diesel. VAT in Delhi totals to ₹19.32 a litre on petrol and ₹10.85 on diesel.
Since May 2020, petrol price has risen by ₹14.79 per litre and diesel by ₹12.34 a litre, price notifications of oil companies showed.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...