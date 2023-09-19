The Government on Tuesday introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies of States and Union Territories.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Cabinet had issued a bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for Lok Sabha and assemblies of States/Union Territories.

Soon after the PM speech, the Government brought a Supplementary list of businesses announcing the introduction of the Constitution (128) Amendment Bill.

“Discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill happened for a long time. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced several times but there was not enough majority to pass the Bill, and because of this this dream remained incomplete. Today, God has given me the opportunity to take this forward...Our Government is bringing a new Bill today on Women’s participation in both Houses,” PM Modi said.

This Bill will be the first legislation in the new Parliament building, where proceedings commenced on Tuesday.

