PM Modi's official Twitter account secured after being ‘briefly compromised’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 12, 2021

Earlier, hackers had gained access to multiple high-profile Twitter accounts, including Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was secured after being "briefly compromised," on Sunday morning, the office of the Prime Minister has informed.

The PM's account '@narendramodi' was hacked during early hours on Sunday morning where a tweet was posted from the account stating that India had officially accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender, as per screenshots shared by users on social media of the now deleted tweet

'#Hacked' began trending on Twitter.

The Prime Minister's office had later issued a statement clarifying that the account had been compromised.

'The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured," read a tweet from the official PMO account.

Last year hackers had gained access to multiple high-profile Twitter accounts, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Uber and Apple in a high profile cyberattack.

Prior to that, multiple accounts related to cryptocurrency had also been hacked. Hackers had posted tweets aimed at scamming people out of bitcoins.

PM Modi's personal Twitter account and website had also faced a security issue last year, as per reports.

Published on December 12, 2021

