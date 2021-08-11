Rajasthan, Himachal, Mizoram among States with better quality of life to elderly

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Chandigarh are among the States and Union Territories that are doing relatively better in supporting the well-being of their ageing population in different categories, according to a new report.
The report ‘Index on Quality of Life for Elderly’, prepared by Institute for Competitiveness, has shown that, while Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh came on top categories – ‘Aged States’ and ‘Relatively Aged’ States, respectively, Mizoram and Chandigarh did better among ‘north-eastern States’ and ‘Union Territories’, respectively.
The study, commissioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), was submitted to its Chairman Bibek Debroy on Wednesday.
The report identified the regional patterns of ageing across the States and assessed the overall ageing situation in India. The Index framework included four pillars such as financial well-being, social well-being, health system and income security, and eight sub-pillars including economic empowerment, educational attainment & employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well-being, social security and enabling environment.
Also read: Five mutual funds for your retirement
This index broadens the way we understand the needs and opportunities of the elderly population in India. It goes far beyond the adequacy of pensions and other forms of income support, which, though critical, often narrows policy thinking and debate about the needs of this age group.
The index highlights that the best way to improve the lives of the current and future generations of older people is by investing in health, education and employment for young people today.
“India is often portrayed as a young society, with a consequent demographic dividend. But, as with every country that goes through a fast process of demographic transition, India also has greying-cum-ageing problem. EAC-PM requested Dr Amit Kapoor and his team at Institute for Competitiveness to do a report on the problems faced by the elderly,” said Debroy.
“Without a proper diagnostic tool to understand the implications of its ageing population, planning for the elderly can become a challenge for policymakers. ‘Index on Quality of Life for Elderly’ has been released to broaden the way we understand the needs and the opportunities of the elderly population in India. This index measures the core domains of economic, health, and social well-being of older people and provides the in-depth situation of elderly people in India,” Kapoor said in a statement.
Also read: Covid-19: How the community managed kitchens to feed elderly rural folk
While Rajasthan was followed by Maharashtra and Bihar in the ‘Aged States’ category, Uttarakhand and Haryana came second and third in ‘Relatively Aged States’ category. The ‘Aged States’ refer to States with an elderly population of more than 5 million, whereas ‘Relatively Aged States’ refer to States with an elderly population of less than 5 million.
Among the north-eastern States Meghalaya and Manipur trailed Mizoram, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Andaman and Nicobar Islands occupied subsequent positions after Chandigarh in the ‘Union Territory’ category.
