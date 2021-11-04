Reduce VAT on petrol, diesel in MP like other States: Congress

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Congress on Thursday asked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to take a cue from other States and reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel, following the Centre’s decision to cut the excise duty on the two fuels.
In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh posted a tweet, with the hashtag “Modi hai to mahangai hai”, saying, “Thank you Modiji for ₹5 reduction on petrol after raising the central excise tax by nearly ₹ 35 per litre on petrol and diesel. Keep raising it from tomorrow.”
The Centre on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, respectively, to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels, following which some States reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuels, further bringing down the prices.
Also read: Centre cuts levy on petrol by ₹5/litre, diesel by ₹10
Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said the State government should also reduce VAT on the fuels, as the BJP-ruled States of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Tripura have done. Even the BJP’s ally JD(U) in Bihar has reduced the VAT on fuels, he added.
Meanwhile, with the Centre’s move to reduce the excise duty on fuels, the prices of petrol and diesel dropped by ₹6.27 and ₹12.49 per litre, respectively, in MP’s capital city on Thursday, Bhopal Petrol Pumps Dealers Association secretary Nakul Sharma told PTI.
The prices of petrol and diesel here have come down to ₹112.54 and ₹95.39 per litre, respectively, as compared to ₹118.81 and ₹107.88 per litre on Wednesday, he said.
