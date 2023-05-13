The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State saw a dozen of outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet members face losses in the election, as anti-incumbency and corruption charges hit the party hard.

BJP stalwarts, most of them who have had easy victories in their constituencies in the past, lost this time. V Somanna lost in both Varuna and Chamrajnagara constituencies he had contested from. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Puttarangashetty handed him the loss, respectively.

DK Shivakumar receiving the winning certificate after winning the kanakapura assembly seat. CLP leader in outgoing assembly and former CM Siddaramiah along with his son Yatindra - who vacated the Varuna seat for him - celebrating with party workers after his win. Congress leader Siddaramaiah reacts during a press conference as the party leads in Assembly polls on the vote counting day, in Mysuru. New Delhi: Congress supporters celebrate the party's good show in Karnataka Assembly polls at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Congress party office on the vote counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in Bengaluru Congress leaders and workers celebrate at the party office as the party leads in early trends on the vote counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in Bengaluru Congress supporters celebrate at AICC headquarters on the vote counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in New Delhi. Vote counting set to begin at a booth in Dharawad district. Vote counting begins at Mysuru district for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka Vote counting on in Dharawad district Election officials getting ready in Gadag district for counting for Karnataka’s 224 assembly seats Hubballi: Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls underway at a centre in Hubballi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_13_2023_000013A) Previous Next

R Ashoka, too, contested from two seats — Padmanabhanagara and Kanakpura — and managed to win only Padmanabhanagara. The other ministers who were defeated include K Sudhakar from Chickaballapur, B Sriramulu from Bellary, Murugesh Nirani from Bilgi, BC Patil from Hirekerur, Shankar Patil from Navalgund, Madhuswamy from Chikknayakanahalli, MTB Nagaraj from Hoskote, Govinda Karjol from Mudhol, BC Nagesh from Tiptur, and KC Narayangowda from KR Pete.

To be sure, not just BJP, the regional party Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress, too, have faced some big losses. For instance, HD Devegowda’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost in his family bastion Ramnagara. BJP turncoat Jagadish Shettar, too, lost on a Congress ticket in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

The winners

However, some cabinet members won as well. Basavaraj Bommai himself won in his home turf Shiggaon by a huge margin. Other leaders who won include Araga Janendra from Teerthahalli, CC Patil from Gadag, Prabhu Chauhan from Aurad, Sashikala Jolle from Nippani, Munirathna from Rajrajeshwari Nagara and Byrati Basavraj from KR Puram among others.