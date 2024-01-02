The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the development projects worth more than ₹20,000 crores in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu. He inaugurated the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore. The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually.

The development projects include sectors such as rail, road, oil and gas, and shipping sectors in Tamil Nadu.

“India will progress with the progress of Tamil Nadu,” Modi said, as he referred to connectivity being the medium of development which gives a boost to businesses and also makes people’s lives easier. The projects will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s progress; boost travel and create thousands of employment opportunities in the State, he said.

Referring to the last three difficult weeks for Tamil Nadu when many people lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods, Modi said, “We are providing all possible help to the State government.”

The Prime Minister he underlined that Tamil Nadu is a reflection of India’s prosperity and culture referring to both economic and cultural aspects of the State when it comes to Viksit Bharat.

He also noted the huge investments India has made in sectors such as roadways, railways, ports, airports, homes for the poor and hospitals in the last 10 years as he underlined the government’s emphasis on physical infrastructure.

Referring to the huge incoming investments in India from across the globe, the Prime Minister said that its direct benefits are being availed by Tamil Nadu and its people as the State has become a prime brand ambassador for ‘Make in India’.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s approach where the development of the State reflects in the development of the Nation. More than 40 Union Ministers from the Central Government have toured Tamil Nadu more than 400 times in the past year.

Projects

The New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport will increase the capacity by three times and strengthen connectivity towards East Asia, Middle East and other parts of the world. It will create new opportunities for investments, businesses, education, health and tourism. There will be increased connectivity of the airport to national highways through an elevated road. He expressed satisfaction that the Trichy Airport with its infrastructure will introduce the world to Tamil culture and heritage, he said.

The five new railway projects will promote industry and electricity generation. The New road projects will connect important centers of faith and tourism like Srirangam, Chidambaram, Rameshwaram and Vellore, he said.

Referring to the Sagarmala Yojna, the Prime Minister informed that ports are being connected with better roads. The port capacity and turn-around time of the ships have improved significantly as he mentioned Kamarajar Port at Ennore in North Chennai whose capacity has been doubled. He also mentioned the inauguration of General Cargo Berth-II of Kamarajar Port which will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s import and export, especially the automobile sector. He also touched upon the development of nuclear reactors and gas pipelines which will give rise to new employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister informed about the record expenditure on Tamil Nadu by the Central Government. In the decade before 2014, States were given ₹30-lakh crore whereas in the last 10 years states were given ₹120-lakh crore. Tamil Nadu too got 2.5 times more money in this period as compared to the 10 years preceding 2014, he said.

For the National Highway construction, more than three times expenditure was done in the State and 2.5 times more money was spent in the railways sector in the State, he informed. Lakhs of families in the State are getting free ration, medical treatment and facilities like pucca houses, toilets and piped water, he noted.