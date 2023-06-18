Demonstrating a technological feat, the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have successfully carried out command and control capabilities of Tapas UAV from a distant ground station to onboard INS Subhadra.

#DRDOUpdates | DRDO and @indiannavy team successfully demonstrated transferring of command & control capabilities of TAPAS UAV from a distant ground station to onboard INS Subhadra, 148km from Karwar naval base on 16 Jun 2023. @DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoDpic.twitter.com/sHzpaZB1Qt — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 18, 2023

The DRDO developed TAPAS took off at 7.35 am on Friday from Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, which is 285 km away from Karwar naval base. One Ground Control station (GCS) and two Ship Data Terminal (SDT) were installed in INS Subhadra for controlling the UAV, the DRDO said.

It flew at an altitude of 20,000 feet above sea level and completed three-hour and 30-minute flight, with the INS Subhadra assuming control of the operations for 40 minutes, said the DRDO in a tweet.

The UAV was seamlessly flying around an altitude of 20,000ft (ASML). INS Subhadra controlled UAV operations for 40min during its 3.30hrs flight duration. — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 18, 2023

After the trial, Tapas landed back at the ATR, completing the demo successfully. Tapas is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle which was at public display at the DRDO hall and undertook its first flight at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru earlier 2023. It has an endurance of more than 18 hours and can operate at altitudes of up to 28,000 feet. The DRDO looks to fulfil the ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking, and Reconnaissance) requirements of the tri-services of Army, Air Force and Navy.

TAPAS took off at 07.35hrs from Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga which is 285 km from karwar naval base. One Ground Control station (GCS) and two Ship Data Terminal (SDT) were installed in INS Subhadra for controlling the UAV. After trial TAPAS landed back at ATR. pic.twitter.com/MfGRDUjI5U — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 18, 2023

Tapas is described as the Indian version of the US Predator drones and can carry a variety of payloads depending on different ISTAR need.

