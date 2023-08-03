The tender process for new licenses of liquor shops will begin on August 4, 2023, for two years starting from December 1, 2023. As per the new liquor policy announced by the State Government, the license fee per annum per shop ranges from s ₹50 lakh to ₹1.1 crore per annum, depending on the area’s population.

The total number of shops for which licenses are to be issued is 2,620 across the state, of which 786 are reserved for disadvantageous sections. In the State capital, there are 615 outlets.

The margin for the liquor traders has been fixed at 27 per cent for the ordinary category and 20 per cent for the premium category and beer.

Though the validity of the current licenses is till November 30, 2023, the tender process commenced early in August, given the state assembly elections slated at the end of this year.

The tender process will commence on August 4, 2023, and they will be accepted till August 18. A draw will be conducted to select the successful applicants on August 21.

Those who get licenses must pay the first phase of excise tax on August 21-22. The new shops can be opened from December 1, 2023, and continue till November 30, 2025, as per the notification.