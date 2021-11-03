Telangana targets E-Shram enrolment completion by Dec 31

The Telangana Government has asked the Labour Department to get all the workers in the unorganised sector enrolled in E-Shram portal by December 31.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS has asked the Labour Department to prepare an action plan for mobilising and registering all the workers in the unorganised sector.

The E-Shram portal was launched in August by the Centre to create a centralised database of all unorganised workers, including migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers and agriculture workers. The respective profiles of the workers will be seeded with Aadhaar.

The Telangana Chief Secretary held a meeting with Labour and other departments on Tuesday to review the progress of the enrolment process.

Asking them to speed up the process, he asked the officials to conduct special drive to mobilise workers to Common Service Centres for portal registration.

Under the E-Shram scheme, the workers of unorganised sectors will be paid ₹2 lakhs in case of death and ₹1 lakh in case of disabilities.