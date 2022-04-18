The Daily Dose: April 18, 2022 

# Rising Covid count: India on Monday reported a near 90 per cent jump in Covid cases on a 24-hour basis. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, about 2,183 fresh Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, as against 1,150 reported on Sunday. Covid-19 death count rose to 214 after including a backlog of 62 death cases from Kerala.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/india-reports-90-jump-in-daily-covid-count-with-2183-fresh-cases/article65331199.ece

# Hong Kong’s ban on AI: Hong Kong has banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for Covid-19, post arrival on Saturday, a senior government official has said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/hong-kong-bans-air-india-flights-until-april-24-after-detecting-covid-in-3-passengers/article65331094.ece

# Keeping it stable: A heat-stable Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed in India and does not need cold chain storage has generated strong antibody response against coronavirus variants, including Delta and Omicron, according to a study on mice.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/indias-warm-vaccine-candidate-effective-against-delta-omicron-variants-in-mice-study/article65326213.ece

# XE variant & its transmissibility: A look at how the XE recombinant variant stacks up and whether we should be worried.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/blexplainer/new-xe-recombinant-variant-10-per-cent-more-transmissiblethan-the-existing-virus/article65310853.ece

# Pandemic death count: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government’s “negligence” and once again demanded that all families of the deceased be given ₹4 lakh compensation each.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/40-lakh-indians-died-due-to-govt-negligence-during-covid-rahul-gandhi/article65328882.ece

# Boost your way out? Not quite: With yet another Covid-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the US, many people find themselves wondering what the endgame will be.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/why-we-cant-boost-our-way-out-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-for-the-long-term/article65328735.ece

# Long Covid: Breathlessness, eye problems, muscle weakness, dementia, weight loss, concentration issues and disturbed sleep cycle have been commonly observed among people months after recovery from coronavirus infection, healthcare specialists said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/breathlessness-eye-problem-muscle-weakness-dementia-most-common-symptoms-of-long-covid/article65326122.ece