The daily dose: October 7, 2021

# All that glitters: Wedding invites have been sent and the festival season is expected to be lively. That’s good news for India’s gold jewellers, as a reprieve in the pandemic means they can eye a recovery in their most lucrative sales period.

In the final quarter, Indians usually boost their purchases of gold ornaments for marriage celebrations. Will daily infection at seven-month lows, and climbing vaccination rates – boost sentiment? Check out this report on golden days ahead.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/golden-days-ahead-for-jewellers-as-india-recovers-from-pandemic/article36871169.ece

# Covaxin data on kids: Bharat Biotech has submitted clinical trial data on giving Covaxin to those in the 2-18 age group to the Indian regulator. Covaxin is also the first vaccine to be used for trials in the 2-6 age group.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/vaccine-for-under-18-bharat-bio-submits-covaxin-trial-data-to-cdsco/article36864991.ece

# Surat’s coverage: Surat became the first city in Gujarat to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination with the first dose. The pace of vaccination picked up in the city, which has the targeted population of 34.36 lakh within the corporation limits.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/surat-meets-100-target-for-1st-dose-vaccination/article36865812.ece

# Brazil’s open for business: Brazil has lifted a restriction that blocked people coming from the United Kingdom, South Africa and India from entering the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a decision published in the country’s official gazette.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/brazil-clears-travellers-from-the-uk-south-africa-and-india-to-enter-the-country/article36870870.ece

# Outpouring of support: Top American CEOs, who were at the forefront of galvanising the business community to help India during its Covid-19 crisis early this year, reflected upon the outpouring of support for their efforts to save lives in India.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/us-ceos-share-experience-of-coming-together-to-help-india-during-covid-crisis/article36870804.ece