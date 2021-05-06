‘Vaccine procurement distracting private hospitals from patient care’

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Even as vaccination for all is underway in parts of the country, private hospitals are facing the added burden of negotiating with vaccine manufacturers..
The current vaccine procurement policy adopted by the government for private hospitals is detracting them from their core role of patient care, felt the the managing committee of Association of Hospitals (AOH) at its meeting last week.
Having 53 Trust-run hospitals from Mumbai and Pune under its fold, AoH was formed in 1985 as a Society. Gautam Khanna, President, Association of Hospitals and CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital informed that the community living around each hospital expects the hospitals to be a primary point of vaccine administration.
“The change in the vaccine purchase policy, asking all organisations including hospitals to directly buy from the vaccine makers is affecting vaccine supply and putting many thousands of patients at risk,” he said.
Khanna pointed out that first, it is almost impossible for any small or medium sized hospital to connect with, negotiate quantities and deliveries of vaccines for their patients. They neither have the expertise nor the clout particularly in the light of huge demand from central and State governments.
“If Covid has to be beaten, all agencies, especially healthcare delivery institutions like hospitals must be provided vaccines on priority through the State governments, as it was being done earlier,” Khanna said.
AOH has also expressed its readiness if the government fixes the prices for them as they consider vaccination a national health emergency and not a profit making stream. “If private hospitals are not given a priority in delivery of vaccines, I am afraid full vaccination will not happen for many months compounding the Covid problem manifold,” added Khanna. In light of the current shortage in the country, Government should also allow import of vaccines by hospitals from across the world.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...