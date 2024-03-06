Wahter has rolled out its innovative proprietary carts across the National Capital Region (NCR) at a cut-throat pricing of just ₹1 for 250 ml and ₹2 for 500 ml.

Targeted at students, children, and marginalised communities, Wahter offers its premium-quality bottled water at an unprecedented 80 per cent discount compared to prevailing market rates.

The company has managed to provide clean drinking water at most affordable price by using about 80 per cent of the bottle for advertisement which serves as moving billboard. The remaining 20 per cent showcases Wahter ‘s identity and its commitment providing clean, affordable water.

From corporate offices to major metro stations, the carts will ensure that Delhi-NCR has access to economical drinking water. The company has also launched an ad campaign to spread awareness.

Amitt Nenwani, Co-founder of Wahter said the company will empower individuals in every corner of the NCR to have equitable access to water by offering branded packaged drinking water at significantly reduced prices.

All Wahter’s used bottles will be collected and recycled by Scrapbuddy. The company has committed to recycle 10 million bottles into clothing within the next three months.