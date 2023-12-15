Call it a master of innovation. Now, buy ISI-certified bottled water from hypermarkets, mom-and-pop stores, and Wahter-branded carts and strollers for Re 1 starting next month.

Wahter has enabled this by partnering with advertisers for 80 per cent branding space on the bottles, where their proprietary tech enables last-mile monitoring of visibility and impact.

Soft launched in Delhi-NCR region, Wahter will be available across the country soon.

Founders Amitt and Kashiish A Nenwani are set to revolutionise the packaged water industry with their innovative approach to provide clean, premium-quality drinking water at an unbelievably low MRP of just Re 1 for a 250 ml bottle and Rs 2 for a 500ml bottle,

Anant Goel, CEO and founder of Sorted and former CEO of Milkbasket, said Wahter is a wonderful concep that I would love my brand to be on. It is almost like an essential space and right in the hands of the consumer.

Anuj Tejpal, VP - Global Revenue and Marketing, OYO, said while quenching my thirst Wahter allows businesses to showcase their identity with every sip and reach the last mile.

Wahter is a testament to the innovation and elevate advertisers’ brands with every sip, he added.

With an eye on sustainability, Wahter uses fully recyclable bottles.

Amitt Nenwani, co-founder of Wahter said the company is committed to creating a sustainable and impactful medium for brands to communicate with their audiences.

Wahter is a part of Shiva Group founded by Er. Shiv Kumar Nenwani in 1987.

The company has also launched a tech-based platform through which advertisers can customise their marketing plans. Advertisers can choose their target market based on PIN codes and narrow it down to specific serviceable spaces like corporate offices, carts, strollers and even airlines.

Advertisers can use Wahter app to create an account for themselves, upload their brand’s design and integrate it with the label’s template.

Using the geo-tagging feature on the dashboard, advertisers can get a report with several parameters, such as order history, status of the live orders and view the exact location of the bottles being distributed.

Through geographic tracking and demographic analysis of customers, brands can develop tailored strategies that resonate with their target audience, it said.