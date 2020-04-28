With Governor stalling key decision, Uddhav’s future as CM hangs in the balance

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Maharashtra is staring at political uncertainty following the Covid-19 crisis. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be able to continue in the post if Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refuses to accept the Cabinet’s recommendation to appoint him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).
Uddhav took oath as CM on November 28 last year though he was not a member of any House in the State legislature. As per the Constitution, he has to get elected to either of the houses within six months after taking the oath. Uddhav’s deadline ends on May 28.
He had planned to enter the State Legislative Council but elections were postponed due to Covid-19. Now, his only option is to enter the Council as a Governor nominee. And, if the Governor rejects the proposal, Uddhav will have to step down.
On April 9, the State Cabinet had recommended to the Governor that he nominate Uddhav to the Council. However, Koshyari, a former BJP leader from Uttarakhand, is yet to take a call. A Cabinet meeting on Monday once again recommended to the Governor to nominate Uddhav.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut recently tweeted, “Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally”. The ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance leaders fear that the BJP’s central leadership might sense an opportunity to bounce back to power in Maharashtra if Uddhav has to resign.
Raut, in his weekly column in party mouthpiece Saamana, on Sunday, said that the Opposition (BJP) wants the Governor to reject the Cabinet’s recommendation so that the State can go under President’s rule. BJP leaders have accused the ruling alliance of exerting pressure on the Governor to appoint Uddhav as an MLC.
Meanwhile, Uddhav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat reportedly met on Monday night to discuss the political situation. Uddhav has not commented on the developments but in his recent social media address, he said that this was not the time for politics and to settle political scores as the State was battling the virus outbreak.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...