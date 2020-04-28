With Governor stalling key decision, Uddhav’s future as CM hangs in the balance

Maharashtra is staring at political uncertainty following the Covid-19 crisis. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be able to continue in the post if Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refuses to accept the Cabinet’s recommendation to appoint him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

Uddhav took oath as CM on November 28 last year though he was not a member of any House in the State legislature. As per the Constitution, he has to get elected to either of the houses within six months after taking the oath. Uddhav’s deadline ends on May 28.

He had planned to enter the State Legislative Council but elections were postponed due to Covid-19. Now, his only option is to enter the Council as a Governor nominee. And, if the Governor rejects the proposal, Uddhav will have to step down.

On April 9, the State Cabinet had recommended to the Governor that he nominate Uddhav to the Council. However, Koshyari, a former BJP leader from Uttarakhand, is yet to take a call. A Cabinet meeting on Monday once again recommended to the Governor to nominate Uddhav.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut recently tweeted, “Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally”. The ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance leaders fear that the BJP’s central leadership might sense an opportunity to bounce back to power in Maharashtra if Uddhav has to resign.

Raut, in his weekly column in party mouthpiece Saamana, on Sunday, said that the Opposition (BJP) wants the Governor to reject the Cabinet’s recommendation so that the State can go under President’s rule. BJP leaders have accused the ruling alliance of exerting pressure on the Governor to appoint Uddhav as an MLC.

Meanwhile, Uddhav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat reportedly met on Monday night to discuss the political situation. Uddhav has not commented on the developments but in his recent social media address, he said that this was not the time for politics and to settle political scores as the State was battling the virus outbreak.