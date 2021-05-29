New Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Andhra Pradesh

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to decrease as 13,756 tested positive in the last twenty-four hours.
According to a bulletin released on Saturday, out of 79,564 samples tested since Friday morning, 13,756 new cases have been found.
East Godavari had the highest number of new cases in the last one day at 2,301 followed by Chittor and West Godavari with 2,155 and 1,397 respectively, as per the bulletin.
The recovery rate has been higher as 20,392 Covid patients have been discharged since Friday morning. However, 94 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.
Andhra Pradesh now has 1,73,622 active cases with a total death toll of 10,738 so far.
