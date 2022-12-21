Some 27 – 28 per cent of the eligible population in India have taken booster doses against Covid-19, VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health), said on Wednesday. While urging people to come ahead and take the precautionary dose, Paul advised the usage of masks in crowded place.

Paul’s statements come even as senior officials of Union Ministry of Health attended a review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya. The meeting comes in the backdrop of increasing cases in China and some other counties like Korea and Japan.

International travel

While there was no immediate change in guidelines for international travel; however, sources added that random tests for international passengers will be carried out.

“People should wear masks in crowded places,” Paul said post the meeting.

At the review meeting, it was pointed out that China is currently witnessing a surge in Omicron cases, with BA.7 being the dominant variant. Reportedly, some two-to-three odd cases have also been reported in India, sources said.

Among the other measures discussed in the meeting was the regular need for genome sequencing and the daily sending of samples from states.

Officers present in the review meeting said India has witnessed a steady decline in Covid cases with daily cases falling to 158 on December 19. On the other hand, the daily cases globally was 5.9 lakh (last six week average).

Letter to Rahul Gandhi

Mandaviya, has also written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asking him to follow strict Covid protocols during he Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in the interest of the country”.

A similar letter has also been written to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking him follow Covid guidelines during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra keeping in mind the public health emergency situation.

“Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra ....and if it is not possible to follow the protocols, then keeping in view the Public Health Emergency situation, and considering the ongoing Covid situation, we request that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be suspended in the interest of the country,” the letters by the Union Health Minister mentioned.

According the letter, the Covid protocols mandate the use of masks and sanitisers, while the rallies should have participation only from vaccinated people. The organisers need to ensure that these guidelines are followed.

The guidelines also mandate the those participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra be mandatorily isolated before and after participation.

Mandaviya referred to letters written to him by Rajasthan MPs P P Chaudhary and Nihal Chand expressing concerns over guidelines not being followed.