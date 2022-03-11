NMPA issues work order for fisheries harbour in Mangaluru

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has issued the work order for construction work of fishing harbour at Kulai, near New Mangalore.

The work of construction of break water, marine structure with allied civil works, dredging and reclamation of fishing harbour at Kulai on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) has been issued to the L1 bidder SAPL GCC JV, Mangaluru, at the contract price of ₹147 crore, excluding GST.

As per the order, the bidding company shall commence the construction work from March 23. The expected completion of the construction work will be 1,240 days from the date of commencement. Quoting AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, a statement said the port has fulfilled its commitment for fishermen by way of placing work order after following all the procedures.

Better fish supplies

It said that the fishing harbour at Kulai will contribute to increasing the fish and crustacean supplies to domestic and foreign markets. The project is estimated to employ 2,720 sea-going fishermen and 1,280 persons in shore-based establishments and allied industries.

The fisheries harbour project, which is expected to stabilise in the fourth year, is expected to handle 27,100 tonnes of fish valued at ₹173 crore at boat side prices, it added.