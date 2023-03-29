A total of 2,178 industrial disputes were resolved in Tamil Nadu in the first nine months of the current financial year. This is significantly higher when compared with 1,081 industrial disputes; 14 strikes and two lockouts for the entire financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Some of the companies where industrial disputes were resolved include Ford, Yamaha India and INDO Tech, says Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Departments’ Policy Note 2023-2024 submitted by Labour Minister CV Ganesan in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Ford India factory

A Government Order by the Labour department was issued on December 28, 2022 granting closure permission to Ford India factory at Singaperumal Koil with effect from January 31, 2023. A severance settlement was arrived between the workers and Ford through which 2,592 workers were benefited to the tune of Rs.1,296 crore.

Yamaha Motor India

At Yamaha Motor India at Vallam Vadakal village in Kancheepuram District a section of workmen indulged in stay-in strike from October 11, 2022 for recognition of Yamaha Motor India Thozhilalar Sangam (CITU). After effort by the department, the Additional Commissioner of Labour, Chennai made an advice in matters, including procedure for identifying the majority trade union; payment of bonus for the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and paying back the deducted salary of seven days.

INDO tech Transformers

Workers of INDO tech Transformers Ltd in Kancheepuram district indulged in a stay-in strike on November 2, 2022 for engaging 18 contract workers, who were appointed as staff. On the conciliatory talks held before Deputy Commissioner of Labour-1, Sriperumbudur on November 2, 2022, the strike was withdrawn immediately, the Policy Note said.

As on January 31, 2023, Tamil Nadu has 49,325 factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948 and 25,19,796 workers are employed therein. From April 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 a total of 1,846 factories were newly registered under the Act, the Policy Note said.