A Parliamentary Standing Committee suggested that India take up with neighbouring Himalayan nations the issues related to “changing state of glaciers” and the threats associated with it. If required, the country can explore having multilateral or bilateral agreements to share specific data and information on the matter.

The panel has also pointed out that the needs for an apex body to monitor the issue of glacier management and a national level organisation to carry out research.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) has been advised to take the “lead role” in setting up such an “over-arching apex body.”

“While noting the fact that there is no specific agreement/treaty with neighbouring countries for sharing of glacier-related data for large-scale modelling and run-off evolution, the Committee recommended the (DoWR, RD&GR) to take up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry so as to have some kind of bilateral/multilateral agreement with neighbouring Himalayan countries for sharing of information/data on the changing state of glaciers and the threats posed by them,” it said in the report.

Constraints

According to the panel’s report, various constraints exist in the sharing of glaciological research data even at the national level — especially high-resolution data, because they need specific permission from concerned authorities before their use. And the department has been asked to take up this issue with the concerned ministries, departments or agencies and institutes so that a common data-sharing platform under the aegis of a single nodal agency can be set up. This will also enable seamless exchange of data by various researchers and stakeholders.

Noting that Himalayan glaciers and glacial lakes are not being monitored or observed on a scale on which they should have been due to their remote location and difficulty in accessing them, the Committee urged upon the Department to make concerted efforts to set up a network of high altitude meteorological and discharge stations covering more glaciers and watersheds in the Himalayan region.

According to the committee report, a “robust” early warning system is also required.

It stated instances of a recent spike in incidents of mountainous hazards like glacial lake outburst flood, landslide lake outburst flood, snow avalanches, cloud bursts and landslides as reasons to start exploring the option.

“The Committee recommended the Department to take initiatives for evolving a multi-hazard risk assessment approach. The Department, in consultation with other government agencies like NDMA, Indian Meteorological Department and respective State governments, particularly the State government of Uttarakhand, should establish a Multi-Hazard Early Warning System coupled with real-time coordinated mechanism under the aegis of a single nodal agency,” the report mentioned.

Strengthening of the NDRF, a specialised rescue and response force, by equipping it appropriately with earth-movers, heavy drilling machines, modern muck cleaning instruments and equipments is required, it noted. The personnel need to have its own fleet of aircraft instead of depending on the IAF or State governments to provide choppers for ensuring timely arrival of rescue teams, the panel suggested.