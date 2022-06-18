PM launches welfare schemes worth ₹21,000 cr ahead of Gujarat polls

Facing State assembly polls later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to women and rural poor in Gujarat with the welfare schemes in the areas of housing and nutrition. Gujarat goes to polls in December 2022.

At the public meeting 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Vadodara, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and started some of the infrastructure projects in railways, housing and education in the central Gujarat region.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth total ₹21,000 crore.

Rail projects

Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for railway projects worth over ₹16,000 crore that included the 357-km long New Palanpur – Madar section of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath & Sabarmati railway stations in the State.

Housing

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Modi also dedicated as many as 1.38 lakh houses including houses worth around ₹1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over ₹1,530 crore in rural areas.

"The urban poor families have already received 7.5 lakh houses, while 4.5 lakh middle class families have received help in construction of houses," he said, addressing a massive gathering.

For the pregnant and lactating mothers in Gujarat, the Prime Minister launched a nutrition scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana’, with an outlay of ₹800 crore focusing on improving maternal and child health. The scheme provides 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi Centres every month for three years.

"Malnutrition was a big challenge here two decades ago when Gujarat gave me the opportunity to serve it. Since then, we started working in this direction one after the other and the results are being seen today," he said in his address.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village in Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the university will be constructed at a cost of around ₹425 crore and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students.

Earlier in the day in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister met his mother, who turned 100 on Saturday. Later, he inaugurated the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal district. Modi hoisted ‘dhwaja’ (sacred flag) on the temple—for the first time in five centuries.