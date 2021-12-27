PM lays foundation stone for hydro projects worth ₹11,000 cr in HP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for hydropower projects worth more than ₹11,000 crore. Some of the unveiled projects include the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. Besides the Prime Minister, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion.

‘Ease of living’

In his address, the Prime Minister said that ‘ease of living’ of the people is one of the foremost priorities and electricity plays a huge role in this. Hydro-power projects launched today reflect India’s commitment to eco-friendly development, he said.

Modi reiterated the changed working style of new India and talked about the speed with which India is meeting its environment related goals. “In 2016, India had set a target to meet 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself,” he noted.

“The whole world is praising India, for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment. From solar power to hydro power, from wind power to green hydrogen, the country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy,” he said.

Untapped potential

The central government has constantly focussed on fully utilising the untapped potential of resources available in the country. One of the steps in this regard has been to utilise optimally the hydro-power potential in the Himalayan region.

The 210 megawatt (MW) Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project will be built at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. It will generate over 750 million units (MU) of electricity every year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to surrounding States as well. It will lead to employment generation of 20 lakh man days and free power of ₹1,047 crore during the initial project life of 40 years. The Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project, which is the first hydro-power project for Hamirpur district, will have a capacity of 66 MW. It will be built at a cost of over ₹ 680 crore and will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year. It will lead to employment generation of 8 lakh mandays. And a free power ₹461 crore during the initial project life of 40 years. In both projects 100 units of electricity per month will be provided for 10 years to each of the project affected families.