News

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kerala, offers prayers at Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple

PTI Guruvayur (Kerala) | Updated on June 08, 2019 Published on June 08, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, arrive to offer his prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur district on Saturday.   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple here on Saturday.

He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers.

The ritual is an important offering to Lord Krishna wherein a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Wearing a traditional Kerala dhoti and white shawl, Modi was received at the temple gate by the authorities with a traditional poornakumbh. Modi spent around 20 minutes inside the temple

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport at 9.50 am.

Modi is scheduled to address an ‘Abhinandan Sabha’-- a party meeting being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala State committee.

This will be Modi’s first public meeting after assuming office as the prime minister for a second consecutive term.

He arrived in Kochi late Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Sathasivam, Muraleedharan and Surendran.

He stayed at the government guest house in Kochi.

Published on June 08, 2019
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor