PM Narendra Modi reaches Kerala, offers prayers at Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple here on Saturday.
He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers.
The ritual is an important offering to Lord Krishna wherein a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.
Wearing a traditional Kerala dhoti and white shawl, Modi was received at the temple gate by the authorities with a traditional poornakumbh. Modi spent around 20 minutes inside the temple
He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.
Earlier, the Prime Minister reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport at 9.50 am.
Modi is scheduled to address an ‘Abhinandan Sabha’-- a party meeting being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala State committee.
This will be Modi’s first public meeting after assuming office as the prime minister for a second consecutive term.
He arrived in Kochi late Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Sathasivam, Muraleedharan and Surendran.
He stayed at the government guest house in Kochi.
