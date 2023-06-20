Blackstone India Real Estate, infra major Sattva group, and Quorum Club Private Limited have joined hands to announce district150, which promises hospitality-grade space to meet the new requirements of offices. The facility will have facilities to live stream the events, if need be, or record podcosts.

“A lifestyle-centric amenity, district150 sits at the convergence of the hotel and the future office. It will help reposition the traditional office building, by rewriting how people work, socialise, and engage,” said district150 Founder and CEO, Vivek Narain.

Designed spaces encourage collaboration and creativity, while at the same time, integrating lifestyle into the work routine. It will have eateries and coffee shops. Each of the facility requires an investment of about ₹16-17 crore.

Announcing the features of the upcoming, maiden district150 space in Hyderabad, he described it as a hotel sans rooms. While it helps offices organise meetings in a cozy environment, by the night it would double up as a socialising space.

Opening in September, the maiden district150 space is coming up in over 35,000 sq ft of space at the Knowledge City in the IT hub of Hyderabad.

“We are planning to open 8-10 district150 facilities over the next five years,” he said.