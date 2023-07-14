Eight months after the Adani group was declared the highest bidder for redeveloping Asia’s largest slum in Dharavi, Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has finally moved the government resolution to award the project to the conglomerate.

Following the government resolution, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will issue the letter of intent to the group for commencement of work.

On Thursday businessline reported on the state government’s delay in awarding the project.

The redevelopment project has been stuck for over two decades and is coming after several earlier failed bids.