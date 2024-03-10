Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), the joint venture between the government of Maharashtra and the Adani group, is pulling out all stops to incentivise residents and commercial establishments in the slum cluster to ease the resettlement and rehabilitation process and make it more palatable to them. The $3 billion project is scheduled to be completed in seven years.

A number of sweeteners have already been offered and more are in the offing. It is not only the over one million residents in one of the largest slum clusters in the world, but also the large number of industries such as pottery, textiles, leather, and waste recycling, who will be affected.

While the master plan for the project development has yet to be approved by the State government, the project will provide upskilling opportunities, vocational training, and education initiatives that are expected to open up new employment avenues for the residents.

Also read: Dharavi residents to get 350 sq ft flats with independents kitchens

“This comprehensive approach not only safeguards existing businesses but also paves the way for enhanced skills and empowerment for the commercial ecosystem in Dharavi,” said a source.

Just last week, DRPPL stressed the tax refund that eligible commercial units in the area will receive in the form of a refund of State Goods and Services Tax for five years.

This was also specified in the tender. The tender conditions stated that SGST for industrial and commercial units would be reimbursed by the State government’s finance department through the DRP/SRA for five years from the date of issuance of the OC. Eligible industrial and commercial units will have to provide SGST payment details as proof while claiming the refund.

In addition to this, the stamp duty payable on the first sale of commercial properties by DRPPL has been exempted. The project has also ensured clearly demarcated commercial areas with the necessary infrastructure.

Earlier this year, rehabilitated residents were assured of getting apartments with a carpet size of 350 square feet, which is 17 per cent more space than what slum redevelopments in Mumbai usually get. The new flats will also have separate kitchens and toilets.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who bagged the project last year and aims to complete one of his most ambitious projects within the stipulated timeframe, has committed to improving the living conditions of the people living in the slums and provide them with better amenities. Dharavi’s redevelopment has been delayed by over two decades.

The project is being benchmarked with the best practices followed in Singapore. In January, the company announced that architect Hafeez Contractor has been roped in and will be working with UK’s consultancy firm Buro Happold and US-based design firm Sasaki, as well as experts from Singapore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit