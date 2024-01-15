Residents of Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai, will get apartments with independent kitchens and toilets measuring a minimum 350 square feet, the highest carpet area and 17 per cent more than what other slum redevelopment projects in the city are offering.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra said that eligible tenements will get flats that “will be dream homes for all Dharavikars and will upgrade their living conditions.” Eligible residential tenements are those that were in existence before January 1, 2000.

Last year the Adani group won the bid to redevelop one of the largest slum clusters in the world, more than two decades after it was initially mooted.

In a release the joint venture said that the house would be well-lit, ventilated, hygienic and secure.

It pointed out that earlier slum resettlement schemes in the city offered smaller houses of 269 sq ft. “Since 2018, the state government started giving them homes measuring between 315 sq ft and 322 sq ft, in line with the minimum area mandated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for houses for the urban poor.”

The company said that it would transform Dharavi “into a globally connected city with commercial and industrial premises, keeping its vibrant and unique entrepreneurial culture intact.”

Community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries, and daycare centres for children, are some of the other amenities that it is promising.

Earlier this month it said it had roped in high profile planners and designers from India and around the world to design the project and develop the master plan. Architect Hafeez Contractor, UK’s consultancy firm Buro Happold and US-based design firm Sasaki, as well as experts from Singapore will be working on the project.