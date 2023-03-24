The amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023 have brought some relief to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) by softening the impact of the tax on distributions classified as return of capital.

On February 01, the Budget had proposed taxing such distributions, in their entirety, at the marginal tax rates in the hands of unitholders.

Under the amended laws, only a portion of such distributions or a ‘specified sum’ will be taxed. The specified sum is arrived at after taking out the cost of acquisition from the distributed amount.

The Finance Bill has also provided a formula to calculate the specified sum.

For instance, if a REIT or InvIT has been issued at ₹100 and in 2024, the amount distributed (as capital repayment) is ₹20, then there will be no tax on this since it is lower than the issue price. If in the future, the trust’s cumulative distribution becomes ₹110, then ₹10 is taxed in the hands of the unitholder. If in the subsequent year, the amount increases to ₹130, then tax will be on ₹20, since tax has already been paid on ₹10 in the previous year.