BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, will build a data centre on a 2.15-acre land parcel in Chandivali, Mumbai, at a cost of around $250 million.

This is the company’s second data centre and will boast 35 MW capacity in terms of IT load. Its first data centre in Chennai, with an IT load capacity of 20 MW, will go live at the end of 2023.

BAM Digital Realty’s new site was selected for its proximity to customers and central location in the city, the company said, adding that the location provided the essential characteristics of a well-connected facility capable of supporting the growing demand for critical digital infrastructure in this region.

The data centre market in India is booming and expected to reach an installed capacity of 1.4 GW by the end of 2025. Mumbai, as the financial capital as well as home of many large conglomerates, is a major driver for data centre demand, accounting for around 43 per cent of the total capacity in the country. It also has the advantage of numerous subsea cable landing in India and high-density fibre connectivity.

BAM Digital Realty plans to have data centre capacity of 135 MW in the country.

Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India and Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure Group, said “Mumbai continues to be a prominent data centre hub reinforced by the ongoing rapid expansion of the Indian data centre industry that is fuelling the country’s significant digital transformation.”