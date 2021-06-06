CII- IGBC inks MoU with Indian Institute of Architects to strengthen green building movement

The CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) signed an MoU to give a fillip to the Green Building Movement & Sustainable Development in the field of Architectural Design and planning.

V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC and C R Raju, National President, Indian Institute of Architects exchanged the MoU in the virtual platform in the august presence of supporting organisations.

Suresh said that this engagement will go a long way in setting new global benchmarks in environmentally sensitive building design, resource conservation, energy and environmental management and in the process facilitate India consolidate its leadership position in the global green buildings map. IGBC will work closely with IIA team in facilitating projects to build Greener, Smarter and provide healthier workspaces, he underlined.

He said India is one of the top 3 countries in the world in terms of registered green building footprint in the world today, with over 6,548 Green Building projects registered with IGBC, amounting to a footprint of 7.83 billion sq. ft.

Raju said buildings and infrastructure development which are sustainable is the need of the hour. This MoU will go a long way in development of built environment that is aligned with the green building concepts and practices.

Together they plan to work in the areas of research related to architectural design, handholding the projects, in creating awareness and through outreach programmes.