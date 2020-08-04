Construction companies have a long way to go in digital transformation journey: Autodesk’s Head of Architecture

Completing projects on time and within the budget, has been one of the biggest challenge for the Indian construction companies. Digitisation of construction would not only help in efficient management of projects, but lead to sustainable outcomes besides boosting profits as well, said the Head of Architecture (Engineering and Construction Business) at Autodesk (for India and SAARC) M K Sunil.

Unfortunately only three per cent of the construction companies in India have furthered their digital transformation journey with most companies (72 per cent) in early stages of maturity, he said, sharing a recent IDC InfoBrief titled “Digital Transformation: The Future of Connected Construction”.

This Autodesk sponsored report is a survey of 835 construction professionals from large construction companies across Europe, the US and Asia Pacific.

Findings reveal that Japan is the most digitally mature country in the Asia Pacific region, while India and China – the least mature countries.

In India, over 65 per cent of construction companies in India have been found to have prioritised digital transformation. And almost one-fifth of them cited completing projects on time and on budget as a top industry concern, followed by workforce safety and effectively managing risk. As a result, project management, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and client relationship management (CRM) have been identified as the top planned software investments.

“Prominent organisations such as Airport Authority of India, Delhi Metro, ITC, Bangalore International Airport and CPWD among others have already mandated digital technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) for their project,” said Sunil.

Listing the digital deadlocks that construction companies in India are struggling to crack to achieve competitive advantage in their digital transformation journey, he said “the challenge is not about the technology, but in developing digital capabilities and skills across the organisation, creating a strategic roadmap for digital investments and building the right organisational structure.”

“A central digital transformation policy is the need of the hour. Railway and metro projects call for digital tools. The whole infrastructure backbone should be through digital platform. Autodesk is working with several government organisations,” said Sunil.