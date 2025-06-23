Godrej Properties Limited achieved sales worth over ₹2,000 crore during the launch of its residential project Godrej MSR City in Bengaluru, the company announced today. The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold over 1,450 homes covering 2.2 million square feet in the first phase called Barca @ Godrej MSR City.

The shares of Godrej Properties Limited were trading at ₹2,402.50 down by ₹29.50 or 1.21 per cent on the NSE at 3.15 pm.

The project launch in April 2025 represents the most successful debut in North Bengaluru’s micro-market by both sales value and volume, according to the company. Godrej MSR City is located in Devanahalli and represents one of GPL’s largest residential developments in the city.

The township has a total developable potential of 5.6 million square feet, with significant unlaunched inventory remaining for future phases. The project features Mediterranean-inspired architecture, green zones and a 1.5 lakh square feet clubhouse with resort-style amenities.

Devanahalli’s appeal stems from its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming metro stations and major roads, including NH 44 and Bellary Road. The area has emerged as a real estate hotspot due to infrastructure development and presence of IT and aerospace hubs.

“The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities that offer a blend of lifestyle, connectivity and long-term value,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties.

In FY 2025, Godrej Properties retained its position as India’s largest developer by residential sales value, repeating its FY 2024 performance.

Published on June 23, 2025