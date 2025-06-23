Embassy Developments Ltd has signed a joint development agreement for a 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of ₹1,600 crore. The company announced the deal on June 23, 2025, in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The planned residential development will span 1.6 million square feet of saleable area and feature approximately 1,000 apartments in 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK configurations. The project targets young professionals and IT workers in the area, with a launch scheduled for FY27.

Located off Whitefield Main Road, the project will benefit from the area’s established infrastructure including hospitals, schools, tech parks, and shopping centers. Future connectivity improvements include the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, Satellite Town Ring Road, and the recently launched Metro Purple Line.

Managing Director Aditya Virwani said Whitefield remains a strategic focus due to strong end-user demand from Bengaluru’s professional workforce and ongoing infrastructure development. The company has secured a pipeline of 10 projects for FY2026 with an expected GDV exceeding ₹22,000 crore.

Embassy Developments, formerly known as Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, operates across residential, commercial, and SEZ projects in major Indian cities. The company became part of the Embassy Group in January 2025 following a merger approval, with the group holding a 42.44 per cent controlling stake.

