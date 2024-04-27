Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has posted widening of consolidated net loss at ₹1,038.65 crore for the last fiscal year.

Its net loss stood at ₹608.38 crore in 2022-23.

Total income also fell to ₹468.75 crore during 2023-24 from ₹648.47 crore in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

IBREL's ness loss in March quarter FY24 narrowed to ₹302 crore from ₹375.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹39.54 crore in the quarter from ₹132.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based IBREL is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit