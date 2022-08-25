IndiQube leases over 1.5 lakh sq ft in Chennai from CMRL

IndiQube, a tech enabled flex space start-up, has announced that it has leased over 1.5 lakh sq ft in Chennai at a property owned by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The property, located in Guindy at the SIDCO Industrial Estate, has an overall capacity of over 3,000 seats. It is expected to be fully operational from February 2023.

In a press release, the Bengaluru-based flexible workspace provider said the property owned by CMRL has been leased from Charan Reddy belonging to BNR estates.

“IndiQube intends to do more work with Indian Railways & Metro Corporations throughout the country and create an ideal working environment for start-ups, offshore development centres and enterprises, thereby easing out last leg connectivity for employees,” it added.