‘Kerala should reduce stamp duty, registration charges for land transactions’

Kerala should reduce the prevailing stamp duty and registration charges for land transactions, and the loss may be covered by increasing property tax proportionately, said Manoj Joshi, Secretary–Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs.

A higher level of taxation will raise the chances of dealing in black money and false trade. The State has to chalk out a master plan for developing land, keeping in mind the environmental issues. Amendments in RERA laws are difficult as any changes can be effected only through a constitutional amendment by the Parliament.

suggestions may be considered with due diligence for southern states if proposed, he said.

He was speaking at the state conference of the CREDAI Kerala Chapter and responding to the request of bringing out law for ‘One India, One Registration Fee’

The cost of construction and materials are very high in Kerala, hence latest technology-based construction methods may be adopted. Pre-fabricated materials may be advisable, which are eco-friendly too.

He also assured builders to consider for making affordable housing schemes may be permitted not on value but based on the area of construction. Solid waste disposal is another area of major concern, which could easily be converted to manure and make money as many other States do.

Used water treatment plants are also necessary for better living. Urbanisation is very high in Kerala and the State should reduce taxes on public transport for more people to travel, he added.

Earlier inaugurating the conference, the Industries Minister, P.Rajeeve said that the Government will soon announce much awaited industrial policy after due deliberation and in consideration of the opportunities and limitations.

Appropriate revision of industrial laws will be brought out to facilitate the industrial revolution. It is also proposed that unused spaces in large houses and apartments will be given permission to lease out space and promoted under the ‘Work from Kerala’ scheme.

Conversion of land remains a controversial issue and once the digital survey gets through, it will be reconciled easily. The confusion in the data bank will be cleared and everything will be digitalised, he added.

Kerala’s overall development depends on the availability of adequate land, said MG Rajamanickam, Managing Director, KSIDC. He emphasized that a land pooling system to be implemented with immediate effect so those small plot owners can pool land and create major parks for various projects. The land ceiling of 15 acres for individuals is a major hazard for major industries.