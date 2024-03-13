Larsen & Toubro’s Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured a ‘significant’ order from AIIMS Madurai, Tamil Nadu. This is under the PMSSY division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The company did not give the exact value of the order but classifies ‘significant’ as the order ranging between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.

The project involves constructing a comprehensive medical campus, including a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed Infectious Diseases Block, a 30-bed AYUSH Block, a medical college, nursing college, auditorium, hostel facilities, and residential units, within a timeframe of 33 months.

L&T’s scope of work encompasses civil structures, MEP services, finishes, and external development, demonstrates the company’s expertise in delivering large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects with a total built-up area of 2.1 million square feet, says a company release.

Construction work for the AIIMS at Madurai began last week, almost five years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in 2019.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha in July 2023 that out of the total project cost of ₹1,977 crore, 82 per cent of the cost will be covered by a loan from JICA and the remaining amount will be funded by the Centre.