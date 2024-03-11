Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd, the joint venture between the government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, will begin the survey to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi on March 18.

The data will be used by the State government to determine their rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project.

‘Lidar Survey’

The survey will begin from Kamla Raman Nagar, with a unique number being given to each informal tenement. This will be followed by laser mapping of the respective lane, known as ‘Lidar Survey.’ A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents.

Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in the world, encompasses several thousand industrial and commercial units manufacturing garments and leather items. Many are vendors for large national and international brands sold across the world, with turnover estimated to be in millions of dollars. They are keen to formalise their businesses to expand and get a fillip, both locally and globally.