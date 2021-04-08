My Home Constructions bullish on growth prospects

The answer is blowing in the wind
My Home Constructions, which is investing ₹2,000 crore across projects, expects to deliver 8 million sq.ft of built-up space this year, thereby achieving the significant milestone of delivering 35 million sq.ft on its 35th year.
The company thus far delivered 27 million sq.ft, and the rest is under various stages of construction to be delivered this year.
My Home Group Founder Rameswar Rao Jupally said, “We are at this momentous milestone in our company’s history that spans 35 years. Our success is a testament to the values of hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit, qualities that are central to our family’s legacy. We have built quality homes for over 10,000 families and host to over 50,000 employees in our office spaces.”
“Our dream project near Shamshabad will be developed as an environmental friendly sustainable City which would be my give back to future generations for a peaceful living,” Rameshwar Rao said.
A Srinivasa Rao, Chief Financial Officer of My Home Constructions said, “We expect to invest about Rs 2000 crore this fiscal across various projects. Last year, My Home Constructions closed with sales of over 4.5 million sq.ft and Rs 3200 crore revenues even during the Covid hit times. Along with Group companies, we expect to close FY 2021 at Rs 6000 crore revenues.”
“The funding is being met through internal accruals and project finance,” he said.
“Our residential projects echo the latest global lifestyle developments and amenities that have transformed the industry, be it introducing premium apartments or new technology such as precast construction and central district cooling system,” Ramu Rao Jupally, Whole Time Director, My Home Group, said.
Shyam Rao Jupally, MD, My Home Constructions said: “Keeping the pandemic in context, we have fast-tracked the introduction of unique Digital Solutions - Virtual viewing (3D Home visualisation) and buying homes online.”
