Prestige Group rolls out KEYS 2020 - 6-city property expo

Real estate developer Prestige Group has rolled out its six-city property expo - KEYS 2020.

The expo will be held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Goa between October 16 and 18.

The company launched three new properties and several more in the pipeline for the remainder of the year.

At KEYS 2020, all projects are either RERA registered or occupation certificate (OC) received. There is a home for every budget, with prices starting from ₹27 lakhs. The company is offering schemes, such as ‘Claim Your EMI Ready Properties’, ‘25:75 Advantage’, ‘Claim Your Interest’ and ‘New Launches EMI Holiday’ for select properties at the expo. Not to forget, the bonus offers – Amazon gift vouchers, ranging from ₹50,000-3,00,000 and two KIA Sonets!

Commenting on this year’s expo, Uzma Irfan - Director, Prestige Group said, “2020 has been a year fraught with challenges. With our daily lives changing on so many levels, people have started consciously rethinking their living spaces. At Prestige, we are committed to seek solutions and pave the way for a sustainable recovery.”