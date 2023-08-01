Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid foundation stone for the ₹600 crore Inorbit Mall to be built by K Raheja Group in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Inorbit Mall, coming up in an area of 13 acres out of an the allotted 17 acres, would become the `jewel’ of Visakhapatnam as the `biggest’ shopping mall in South India and would provide direct and indirect employment to 8,000 people.

The Raheja Group will develop IT space and an international convention centre in the rest of the four acres in the second phase generating employment to 3,000, he added.

The Raheja Group has also expressed interest to build super luxurious Raj Vilas type hospitality facilities in the city where May Fair and Oberoi Hotel groups are building 7-star hotels and resorts, he added.

“During my last visit here, I laid the foundation for Bhogapuram International airport, Adani Data centre and Mulapeta sea port in Srikakulam district. With the Inorbit Mall coming up here, the façade of North Andhra will change forever,” he said.

He said Raheja Group has been allotted 350 acres at Hindupur in Anantapur district for setting up a textile and electronic hardware hub which will provide employment to 15,000 people.

K Raheja Group Chairman Neel Raheja said, the Group, which set up Inorbit Malls in Vijayawada, Guntur and Rajahmundry, would soon set up similar malls in Nellore, Kakinada and Tirupati too, according to a release.