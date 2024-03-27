Concorde, one of Bengaluru’s real estate developers, announced a strategic investment of ₹ 100 crore in 4.5 acres of land in Thanisandra, a micro market of North Bengaluru.

The company plans to develop a residential project on this land parcel with a revenue potential of around ₹400 crore. Thanisandra is a hotspot in Bengaluru with heightened demand for residential real estate, given its proximity to IT and business hubs, and the Kempegowda International Airport.

“This project is part of our plan to expand our footprint in Bengaluru and to provide enhanced offerings to our clientele and will be ideal, both as an investment opportunity for good rental yield as well as for self-occupancy given its proximity to IT corridors of Manyata Tech Park and Whitefield. This strategic investment aligns with our vision to deliver exceptional residential experiences in Bangalore’s most desirable locales,” said Anil R G, Managing Director, Concorde.

With its prime location, connectivity, and burgeoning demand, Thanisandra presents a compelling opportunity to create a residential development that redefines urban living. Additionally, the region has well developed infrastructure including seamless connectivity to the rest of the city through the upcoming metro line, he added.

Concorde remains committed to setting new benchmarks in real estate development, driven by innovation, quality, and a customer-centric approach, said the company.

“Home automation continues to be a key priority for us as we enhance safety measures and work towards energy conservation. Our commitment to innovation extends to our signature clubhouses, where residents enjoy world-class amenities for optimal comfort and leisure. Sustainability is another area of commitment for us, and as such all properties are equipped with state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater replenishment, and naturally regenerating bio-ponds fostering diverse micro-ecosystems,” Anil R G said.

