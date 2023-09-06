Star Housing Finance Ltd’s shares were up by 0.25 per cent after the company announced that it has extended its reach within the Mumbai region with the opening of a new office in Vashi.

The Vashi branch will be staffed by a team of housing finance professionals who possess an understanding of Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

It will align with Star HFL’s mission of facilitating access to credit for first-time homebuyers by offering long-term housing finance solutions for the purchase of affordable housing units.

The shares were up by 0.25 per cent to ₹60.25 on 10.19 am on the BSE.